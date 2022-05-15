22 booters called in national camp

Ahead of the FIFA friendly and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday had called 22 booters for the residential camp beginning tomorrow (Monday) at a local hotel in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and Indonesia national football teams will play a FIFA International Friendly match on June 1 in Indonesia. After that the AFC Asian Cup 2023, China qualifying round matches will be played in Malaysia from 8 to 14 June.

To take preparation for these matches, the Federation had announced a short player list for the camp and the selected booters were instructed to join the camp on Monday in the evening.

But the booters who were picked from Bashundhara Kings will join rest of the booters on 26 June after returning from Kolkata finishing their AFC cup 2022 assignment.

Among 22, one custodian was called from the BFF Academy who will primarily practice with the team with uncertainty to get chance in the final squad. The highest five booters were called from Abahani like the previous times.

The Selected Booters

Custodian Sahidul Alam, defender Tutul Hossain Badsha, strikers Rakib Hossain, Nabib Newaz Ziban and midfielder Abu Saied Abahani from Abahani, Defender Riyadul Hasan and midfielders Jamal Bhuiyan, Miraz Hossain and Foysal Ahmed Fahim from SAIF SC, Rahmat Mia, Saad Uddin, Hemanta Vincent and Asraful Islam Rana from Sheikh Russel KC, Striker Jafar Iqbal From Mohamedan SC, Nayeem, Mittul Marma, Rayhan Hassan from Sk Jamal, Isa Faysal from Police, Sohel Rana from Ctg Abahani, Papon Singh from Uttar Baridhara and Asif Hossain from BFF Elite Academy.







