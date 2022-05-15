Mominul sees great scope for new comers in Taskin, Miraz's places

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque is delighted as they are going to get Shakib Al Hasan in the Chattogram Test commencing today. He also expressed that he is going to miss Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz, who are ruled out of the match due to respective niggles.

"They had a great contribution in the Maunganui Test win in New Zealand," Monimul told journalists about Taskin and Miraz's absence during pre-match press conference on Saturday. "We definitely will miss those two. One of them is a good batter, in fact an all-rounder".

He however, is considering the absence of Taskin and Miraz as chance to prove pipe-lined players. He said, "Who are playing in their places, have a very good chance. You should open your options at times. Players outside the team will get scope to represent them then".

Regarding Shakib's availability today, Monimul said, "His mental strength is very high and he can play if he wants. Fitness of a player can be measured observing his batting and I think he is more fit than me".

"When Shakib plays, our combination becomes better," he added.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium generally offers a lot to batters and Bangladesh are going to play with five bowlers. The question is whether the bowling attack will be pace-dependent or spin. "The decision will be taken tomorrow whether we'll take three pacers and two spinners or not," Mominul answered.

"Chattogram wicket produces lot of runs. So, the demand of bowlers is higher here," he hinted.

Sri Lankan players are in Bangladesh now to play two-match Test series despite political unrest in their homeland. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunarante told during the press conference that they want to give good news to their countrymen winning the match.

Bangladesh skipper conversely, is not at all concern about Sri Lankan's thinking.

"We are not at all concern about their thinking. We are just thinking about playing good crickets in all five days and dominate over them. We will follow day by day planning instead of planning for five days together," he revealed.

Mominul has been in run-draught for a long time. But he is not willing to term it as 'bad-patch'.

"I don't think, I am in a bad patch," he denied. "If I start believing this, I can't come out of it".

It's a common belief that the captain's performances increase the winning possibility but Mominul is not ready to accept the established truth. "I don't believe that if I play good innings increase winning possibilities. What's the duty of other players in the team then?," he threw a counter question.







