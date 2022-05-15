Bangladesh hockey team storm into final



Players of Bangladesh national hockey team celebrating after scoring a goal against host Thailand in the second semifinal of Asian Games qualifier on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand. photo: AHF

Bangladesh will play the final match against Oman scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at 3:00pm (BST).

Thailand took the lead in the 10th minute, but Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back as Ruman Sarkar restored the parity with a field goal in the 22nd minute.

Ashraful put Bangladesh ahead in the second quarter converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute while after the breather he further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for Bangladesh again converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute of the match.

Rakibul Hasan sealed the victory scoring a field goal for Bangladesh to make the score line 4-1 in the 47th minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in their second match of the tournament.

The boys in red and green emerged as group champions defeating Singapore by a solitary goal in their third and last group match.

Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo. -BSS











