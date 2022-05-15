Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Games qualifier

Bangladesh hockey team storm into final

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Players of Bangladesh national hockey team celebrating after scoring a goal against host Thailand in the second semifinal of Asian Games qualifier on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand. photo: AHF

Players of Bangladesh national hockey team celebrating after scoring a goal against host Thailand in the second semifinal of Asian Games qualifier on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand. photo: AHF

Bangladesh national hockey team stormed into the final of Asian Games qualifier when they came from behind and beat host Thailand by 4-1 goals in the second semifinal held on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangladesh will play the final match against Oman scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at 3:00pm (BST).
Thailand took the lead in the 10th minute, but Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back as Ruman Sarkar restored the parity with a field goal in the 22nd minute.
Ashraful put Bangladesh ahead in the second quarter converting a penalty corner in the 29th minute while after the breather he further widened the team's margin scoring his second and third goal for Bangladesh again converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute of the match.
Rakibul Hasan sealed the victory scoring a field goal for Bangladesh to make the score line 4-1 in the 47th minute of the match.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in their second match of the tournament.
The boys in red and green emerged as group champions defeating Singapore by a solitary goal in their third and last group match.
Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Atletico and Sevilla battle for third in La Liga
Wawrinka pulls out of Geneva with injury
Ukrainians show strength at Deaflympics in Brazil
Djokovic into Rome semis, extends stay as world number one
ManC eyes on Premier League prize as Leeds face the drop
Sri Lanka say unfazed by Shakib's return to Bangladesh
Tamim, Mushfiqur fight to win 5K race in Test cricket


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
Obituary
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft