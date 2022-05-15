Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers fervent to register win, Lankans to give good news to countrymen

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's cricket head coach Russell Domingo (L), team director Khaled Mahmud (C) and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (R) talk during a practice session ahead of their first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 14, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's cricket head coach Russell Domingo (L), team director Khaled Mahmud (C) and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (R) talk during a practice session ahead of their first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 14, 2022. photo: AFP

The first of the two-match Test series between visiting Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh will kick start today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram. The match will begin at 10:00am (BST).
Bangladesh without three key bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Miraz however, got a breathing space after eleventh hour's confirmation of Shakib Al Hasan's availability.
Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings followed by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib and Liton Das means a very strong and long batting line-up. Although majority of the names are fighting to regain their forms in recent days.
Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Ahmed are auto choices as quick for red-ball games while Taijul Islam, who had been terrific in South Africa will round arm alongside Shakib.
The only uncertainty in the Tigers den is for the 8th position. Either of Nayeem Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat will play there. Mosaddek is ahead in the race due to his batting strength and recent domestic form.
Sri Lanka on the contrary, are going to set their playing eleven with a bunch of fresh bloods under the new head coach Chris Silverwood. All the players are ready to give their best shot despite turmoil political situation in their home land.
Dimuth Karunarante, likes to lead the team from the front, gets player like Dinesh Chandimal, Angello Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya De Silva and Kushal Mendis to map his plan. All of them are frontline performers for Sri Lanka for a long time.
The guests, however, are clearly ahead in terms of statistics winning 17 off previous 22 meets against single defeat.
ZACS is prominently a batting paradise and produces lot of runs. The pace bowlers get aid from the wicket in the early hour of the day and the pitch becomes more batting friendly with the progression of the game. Spinner can produce turn in the 4th and 5th day. So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and will try to post a bulky total on the board, despite ominous weather forecast of downpour throughout the life-line of the game.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola slams former United stars over Man City criticism
Atletico and Sevilla battle for third in La Liga
Wawrinka pulls out of Geneva with injury
Ukrainians show strength at Deaflympics in Brazil
Djokovic into Rome semis, extends stay as world number one
ManC eyes on Premier League prize as Leeds face the drop
Sri Lanka say unfazed by Shakib's return to Bangladesh
Tamim, Mushfiqur fight to win 5K race in Test cricket


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft