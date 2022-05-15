Tigers fervent to register win, Lankans to give good news to countrymen



Bangladesh's cricket head coach Russell Domingo (L), team director Khaled Mahmud (C) and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (R) talk during a practice session ahead of their first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 14, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh without three key bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Miraz however, got a breathing space after eleventh hour's confirmation of Shakib Al Hasan's availability.

Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will open the innings followed by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib and Liton Das means a very strong and long batting line-up. Although majority of the names are fighting to regain their forms in recent days.

Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Ahmed are auto choices as quick for red-ball games while Taijul Islam, who had been terrific in South Africa will round arm alongside Shakib.

The only uncertainty in the Tigers den is for the 8th position. Either of Nayeem Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat will play there. Mosaddek is ahead in the race due to his batting strength and recent domestic form.

Sri Lanka on the contrary, are going to set their playing eleven with a bunch of fresh bloods under the new head coach Chris Silverwood. All the players are ready to give their best shot despite turmoil political situation in their home land.

Dimuth Karunarante, likes to lead the team from the front, gets player like Dinesh Chandimal, Angello Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhanajaya De Silva and Kushal Mendis to map his plan. All of them are frontline performers for Sri Lanka for a long time.

The guests, however, are clearly ahead in terms of statistics winning 17 off previous 22 meets against single defeat.

ZACS is prominently a batting paradise and produces lot of runs. The pace bowlers get aid from the wicket in the early hour of the day and the pitch becomes more batting friendly with the progression of the game. Spinner can produce turn in the 4th and 5th day. So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and will try to post a bulky total on the board, despite ominous weather forecast of downpour throughout the life-line of the game.











