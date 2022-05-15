Low-lying areas in Sunamganj, Sylhet inundated

The low-lying areas in Sylhet's Goainghat and Jaintapur upazilas and Doarabazar upazila in Sunamganj went under water due to onrush of water from the upstream and heavy showers for the last couple of days.

In Sylhet, the water levels of many rivers including Kushiara and Surma is increasing while the rivers are flowing above the danger level at many points, fearing flood.

According to Sylhet Water Development Board, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam in India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days, resulting in rise in water levels of many rivers including Surma, Kushiara, Bhogai-Kongso, Dhanu-Baulai, Monu and Khoai.

The residents of 50 villages in Goainghat, Jaintapur and Companiganj upazilas of the district have been marooned while the road communications were snapped due to flash flood.

Syed Ahmed Chowdhury, senior officer of Sylhet Weather Observatory Office, said, "Moderate to heavy rains likely to continue till May 18 especially at night."

In Sunamganj, Doarabazar upazila has been flooded due to onrush of hill water and showers for the last couple of days , causing immense sufferings to the residents. -UNB