Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:37 AM
Students of Dhaka, Ideal colleges engage in skirmishes: Two injured

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Violence broke out between a group of students from Dhaka College and another from Ideal College over a previous argument.
Two Dhaka College students identified as 'Fahim' and 'Anim' were injured in the clash. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The skirmishes broke out between the two groups of higher secondary students at Dhaka's Science Laboratory intersection around 11 am on Saturday. The violence caused some interruptions to traffic at the intersection.
Afterwards, police and college teachers went to the area and were able to restore order.
According to a Dhaka College student named Sakib, a student from Ideal College was with a female friend of his on Thursday when the two were harassed by Dhaka College students. This led to Saturday's clash.
Asked about the incident, Dhaka College Acting Principal Prof ATM Moinul Hossain said it wasn't exactly a clash, but that the two groups of students were involved in some brawl.
"The teachers went there and helped remove the students. Now the situation is calm," he said. Prof Moinul Hossain said he was not sure what led to the confrontation.
"The situation is under control at the moment," said SM Qayyum, chief of New Market Police Station. "The students have cleared the road. It is not yet clear what led to the clash.


