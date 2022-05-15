Video
Sunday, 15 May, 2022
Home Back Page

No Covid death for 24th day in a row

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday.
The total death toll now stands at 29,127. Some 22 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952, 979.  
Besides, 220 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,889,150and overall recovery rate at 97.24 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 3,965 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







