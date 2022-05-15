Joy-Lekhak place new trap to delay BCL council

The tenure of the current central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has expired long ago. Ahead of Bangladesh Awami League's (AL) national council, Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of the AL, instructed the expired AL allied organisations including the BCL to arrange the councils soon.

However, Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, President and General Secretary of the BCL central committee respectively are trying to delay the council which raged anger among the candidates for the next committee. The Central President and Secretary said Quader did not ask them to fix a date, rather he asked to seek schedule from the Prime Minister to arrange the council. A number of BCL central leaders said, "Trying to reach Prime Minister directly is disrespect. They are violating Quader bhai's instruction."

"They (Joy-Lekhak) had to hold the council on time long ago. But they didn't want to leave the positions," the council aspirants further said.

On Saturday noon, Joy and Lekhak came to the Dhaka University's (DU) Modhur Canteen and had a long discussion with some central leaders and candidates who aspire for berths in the next committee.

After coming out from the discussion, Maskat Hossain, central Deputy Training Affairs Secretary said Joy-Lekhak have tarnished the organization's image propping up leaders whom there are plenty of allegations of violence and anti-disciplinary activities.

"We have demanded to hold the council as soon as possible according to the party constitution," he added.

Sohan Khan, a central Vice President, told The Daily Observer, "Their claim to hold the council after talks with the Prime Minister is a new trap not to hold the council on time."

Stressing over the importance of holding council in time, he said, "Many a number of dedicating leaders are crossing the age limit. If the organization doesn't evaluate them, student politicians will be demotivated."

Lekhak Bhattacharjee said no decision has been taken to arrange the council yet, adding, "We will hold the conference when we get a schedule from the Prime Minister."









