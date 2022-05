No Covid death for 24th day in a row

Students of Dhaka, Ideal colleges engage in skirmishes: Two injured

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Members of the Consumers' Rights Protection sell 1200 litres of edible oil confiscated from Ananda Bazar of Brahmanbaria on Saturday. photo: Jibon Amir

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 120

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]