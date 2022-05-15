Revised DPP of Bakalia Access Road approved

CHATTOGRAM, May 14: The revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has been approved by the Planning Ministry.

Kazi Kader Neawz, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the works of the project would be completed by June next year.

He said, "At present there is no problem to go ahead with the completion of the project."

The CUET expert team submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Access Road of the CDA one year back.

On the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management decided to revise the DPP. Meanwhile, the CDA has taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the existing ten-storey building built on the alignment of the road. The alignment of the Access Road will now be diverted to the northern side of the ten-storey building constructed by a retired army colonel.

The CDA earlier constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the construction of the high-rise building on the alignment of the road.

The committee submitted the report on September 16 in 2020 mentioning four proposals.

The investigation committee held both the owners of the high-rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road and asked the Project Director to find out an alternative way avoiding the high-rise building.

Sources said the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high-rise building.

The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of Tk 15 crore.

At present, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save Tk 8 crore more.

Following the construction of the high-rise building, the progress of the 1.5-km-long and 60-feet wide Bakalia Access Road had been obstructed.

The ten storey building was constructed in 2010, just on the alignment of the 60-feet wide Bakalia access road.

But the access road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA. The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of Tk 206 crore.

The road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia.

The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019. But still RDPP is not approved by the department concerned.

With the completion of the project, the Bakalia Access Road will ease traffic gridlock of the southeast region of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, including the hilly district Bandarban.











