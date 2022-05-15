BNP’s call for nat'l unity is new mockery with people: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP call for forging national unity is a new mockery with the people.

He said this while virtually addressing the triennial council of Magura district unit of AL from his official residence in the capital.

Quader said the talks of launching movement to oust the government don't suit those who cannot wage any proper movement for freeing own party's chairperson.

He urged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to bring unity inside own party at first before calling for forging national unity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government carried out unprecedented development and progress in the country. That is why the opposition party fell in crisis in implementing any protest programme, he mentioned.

As Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina had returned to her homeland, Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the world, he said.

The minister said Sheikh Hasina gained success by leading the country with efficiency during every crisis period and disaster.

He said Bangladesh is not a loan defaulter rather it provided loan to Sri Lanka. About BNP leader's comment that Bangladesh's condition will be like Sri Lanka, Quader said if the people of Bangladesh stay happy, Mirza Fakhrul becomes unhappy. -BSS









