City dwellers now can pay holding tax thru ‘tap’

Mobile Financial Service Trust Axiata Pay; popularly known as 'tap' has introduced a new service that allows its users to pay holding tax. From now on 'tap' users can pay holding taxes of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

In this context an agreement has been signed between Dhaka North City Corporation and Trust Axiata Pay where DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and CEO of 'tap' signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, recently, says a press release.

'tap' is a Mobile Financial Service which is jointly ventured with Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services.

This agreement will enable the dwellers of DNCC to pay holding tax of all sorts through 'tap'. Alongside, trade license fee (new, renewal and correction), birth certificate application fee, community center booking fee, and GIS map purchase fee can also be paid eventually.

In that agreement-signing event Mayor Atiqul Islam stated, "Previously the city dwellers had to undergo rigorous hassle. This initiative is taken to reduce their inconvenience. Moreover, cashless transaction will ensure transparency and accountability. Through this automation people can now receive necessary services at home while exploitative influence of the middlemen would shrink at the same time.







