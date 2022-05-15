Video
Bank Asia re-elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Vice Chairman

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia re-elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Vice Chairman

Bank Asia re-elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Vice Chairman

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia Ltd., at the 473rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held recently.
Romo Rouf Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia Ltd. He is a graduate in Engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom. He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist and one of the successful young entrepreneurs of the country. He holds directorship of various sister concerns of Rangs Group and Sea Fishers Group.
Currently Chowdhury holds the position of Chairman of Rancon Agro Machineries Ltd., Rancon Electronics Ltd., Rancon Infrastructures and Engineering Ltd., Rancon Car Hubs Ltd., and Rancon Hospitality Ltd. He is also the Vice Chairman of Rancon Holdings Ltd., Rancon Motorbikes Ltd., and Ranks Petroleum Ltd. Besides, Chowdhury is the Managing Director of Rancon Motors Ltd., Rangs Ltd., Rangs Properties Ltd., Rancon Automobiles Ltd., Ranks Telecom Ltd and 10 other renowned companies.


