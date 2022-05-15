NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter

Video
Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

The EPS of first quarter 2022 of NRBC Bank has astonishing increased of 112 percent or more than double in comparison to the same period of previous year. According to unaudited balance sheet which was approved in the last board meeting, held on Thursday, the bank said its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 0.89 for January-March, 2022, up by a whopping 112 per cent, from Tk 0.42 in the corresponding period.
The private commercial bank's solo basis EPS for three months that ended on March 31, 2022, also rose to Tk 0.76 as against Tk 0.39 for the same period of the previous year. The 140th meeting of the Board of Directors which has taken place virtually with its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal in the chair, says a press release.
Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Alternative Director Dr. Kutub Uddin, Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Raad Mozib Lalon, Phd, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, AMD Kazi Md. Talha, DMD and CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Reaz Uddin Asif attended the meeting.
According to unaudited balance sheet, At the end of March 31, 2022, the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk 25,760.52 crore which was Tk16,25.74 crore in the last year.
As of March 30, 2022, the bank's consolidated net asset value (NAV) per          share stood at Tk 17.14 which was Tk 16.25 at the end of December 31, 2021. The consolidated NAV at this year March was Tk1,263.96 crore which was Tk 1,198.50 lakh last year. Solo NAV was around Tk1,237.30 crore which was  Tk1,180.86 crore as end of December 2021.
NRBC Bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021. The banking sector company belongs to the "A" category. NRBC Bank operates through 93 branches and 650 sub-branches across the country using the cutting edge technology.


