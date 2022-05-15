Bengal Commercial Bank clients can now add money to bKash

Video
Sunday, 15 May, 2022
Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Customers of Bengal Commercial Bank, a new generation bank, can now transfer fund instantly to any bKash account from anywhere without any charge. With this latest integration, 33 leading commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash.
bKash and Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd have jointly inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in the city on Wednesday, says a press release.
Tarik Morshed, Managing Director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash were present at the event. Among others, Shahid Hossain, Advisor of Bengal Commercial Bank; K. M. Awlad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Bengal Commercial Bank; Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director (Chief Operating Officer) of Bengal Commercial Bank; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Zaid Amin, Head of Financial Services of bKash were present on the occasion.
To transfer fund, Bengal Commercial Bank account holders need to add bKash number as beneficiary first via internet banking. After logging in to the bank's internet banking with user name and password, customer needs to find 'Fund Transfer' option, go to 'Transfer to bKash' and select beneficiary bKash number. In next step, the user needs to enter transfer amount and click on 'Submit' button. Customer will then need to input the OTP and security PIN code to complete the transaction.
Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.


