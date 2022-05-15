

ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs

Held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the event was conducted by treasurer of the Institute Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and newly qualified students were briefly introduced before the audience.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid congratulated the newly graduated CMAs to work for the overall development of the country and the welfare of the people.

Congratulating them on their success, he said that their families have contributed a lot to this success. Today's success starts their new responsibilities. He urges them to make proper progress by keeping their responsibilities towards the profession and the institute.

Advisor of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain, Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman and Council Member Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin attended the event. Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute and a large number of running students attended the program.











The Council of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception to the students who passed CMA January examination 2022, on Thursday last.Held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the event was conducted by treasurer of the Institute Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and newly qualified students were briefly introduced before the audience.ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid congratulated the newly graduated CMAs to work for the overall development of the country and the welfare of the people.Congratulating them on their success, he said that their families have contributed a lot to this success. Today's success starts their new responsibilities. He urges them to make proper progress by keeping their responsibilities towards the profession and the institute.Advisor of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain, Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman and Council Member Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin attended the event. Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute and a large number of running students attended the program.