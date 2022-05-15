Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs

ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs

The Council of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception to the students who passed CMA January examination 2022, on Thursday last.
Held at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the event was conducted by treasurer of the Institute Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and newly qualified students were briefly introduced before the audience.
ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid congratulated the newly graduated CMAs to work for the overall development of the country and the welfare of the people.
Congratulating them on their success, he said that their families have contributed a lot to this success. Today's success starts their new responsibilities. He urges them to make proper progress by keeping their responsibilities towards the profession and the institute.
Advisor of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain, Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman and Council Member Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin attended the event. Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute and a large number of running students attended the program.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protests triggered by rising food prices spread in Iran
Emirates airline announces $1.1b annual loss
City dwellers now can pay holding tax thru ‘tap’
37th IAF World Fashion Convention to be held in Dhaka in November
Bank Asia re-elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Vice Chairman
NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter
Bengal Commercial Bank clients can now add money to bKash
ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft