Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:35 AM
Home Business

Walton launches CPU liquid coolers

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Renowned Walton Digi-Tech Industries the Bangladeshi tech-giant has released two models of attractively designed CPU liquid coolers in the market.
Made on copper based plastic body, the liquid coolers have aluminum radiators with multiple fans that ensure perfect cooling performance, says a press release.
Walton computer division sources said that the coolers modeled as WLC120B and WLC240B are released on the market under the 'arc' packaging name. Priced at Tk. 5,850 and Tk. 8,550 respectively, customers can purchase the products from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom, IT and Computer showrooms, or E-plaza across the country.
Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said that Walton is successfully producing and supplying state-of-the-art world standard products according to the demands of customers. Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the main part of a computer. Commonly used air coolers can't provide perfect cooling for which Walton has released the liquid coolers considering the needs of customers. Users will get perfect cooling experience with the Walton liquid coolers. These accessories will ensure best performance of desktop computers.  
The liquid cooling system is used as radiator for processor. This system absorbs heat from the processor and cool down the processor making the computer more effective.
Walton liquid coolers are specially designed to ensure best possible performance with digital lighting series radiator and cooling fans. Fans produced with precise Aero-Dynamic ensure less nose level while the 100% sealed liquid coolers can easily be installed.
Customers are getting two years of service warranty on Walton's arc liquid coolers.


