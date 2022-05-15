

Growing overseas trade raising demand for containers

As a deep sea port is yet to get ready in Bangladesh, he said, traders have to depend on the sea ports of Colombo and Singapore for international shipment.

In such circumstances, the BGMEA chief said, Indian sea ports could be a feasible alternative for Bangladesh to handle increasing volume of exports and imports.

The issues came up when Yousuf Shahriar, President and Country Head of Adani Group Bangladesh, met the BGMEA President at BGMEA's Gulshan office recently, BGMEA said in a media release.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib, Capt Mohit Chaturvedi, Head - India Container Sales Business Development, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were also present on the occasion.

They had discussions on various trade issues, especially the current global shipping situation and its outlook, scope of using Indian sea ports for international shipment of Bangladeshi export-import cargoes.

Faruque Hassan requested the Adani Group to extend necessary shipping and other logistic services to Bangladeshi trades so that they can export and import cargoes through using Indian ports. -UNB









