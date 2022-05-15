Milk Vita re-elects Sheikh Nadir as Chairman



A special general meeting and election to the management committee was held on Friday at the premises of Bangladesh Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (Milk Vita) at 'Dugdha Bhaban' at Tejgaon Industrial Area in Dhaka, says a press release.Milk Vita Chairman Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu presided over the function. He has been reelected chairman, Mohammad Nazim Uddin Haider and Tapan Kumar Ghosh were elected members unopposed for the next three years.Besides, Shamsul Arefin was elected vice-chairman, Hosne Ara, Md Sujauddaula (Tipu) and Md Babul Hossain were elected members through voting.Md Rafiqul Islam, managing director (joint secretary) of Milk Vita delivered the welcome address on the occasion.