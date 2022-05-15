Video
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

(8TH from right) Sheikh Fazle Fahim, President D8 organisation of economic cooperation Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D8-CCI) and (middle) M. Rifat Hisarc?kl?o?lu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and former President D8-CCI and other officials pose for photograph on the sideline of the meeting in Ankara, Turkey recently. TOBB is Turkey's umbrella trade organization representing diverse sectors and industries. It's board of directors had extensive exchange with Fahim on trade and investment prospects in Bangladesh and expressed interest to visit Dhaka for D8-CCI Expo and Business Summit.


