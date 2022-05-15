

Huawei offers support to BGMEA for renewable energy

A delegation of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd met President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan at BGMEA's Gulshan office recently and expressed their interest.

The Huawei delegation included Li Zongsheng (Jason), Board Member; Liang Weixing, Managing Director for Digital Power Business Group; Najia Samantha Islam, Manager, Public Affairs and Communications; and Md Nur Alam, Account Manager, Bangladesh Digital Power Business.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting.

They had discussions on possible scope of increasing renewable energy usage by using solar plants in the garment industry and how Huawei can provide its technical solutions to achieve the objective.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan mentioned the impressive progress of Bangladesh's RMG industry in terms of sustainability and continuous strides in pursuing excellence in the area.

He said Bangladesh is proud to have the highest number of green garment factories in the world with more factories are in the process of becoming green.

"However, instead of becoming complacent, we have continued our efforts in making our RMG industry green more and more with adaptation of environment-friendly and energy and resource efficient technologies," said the BGMEA chief.

A green factory helps to reduce the energy usage by 40 percent and water consumption by more than 30 percent while it also emits less carbon, thus ensuring environmental safety, he said.

The BGMEA President requested Huawei Technologies to bring innovative and cost-effective solar plants to garment factories at affordable prices. -UNB













