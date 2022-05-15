Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei offers support to BGMEA for renewable energy

Published : Sunday, 15 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Huawei offers support to BGMEA for renewable energy

Huawei offers support to BGMEA for renewable energy

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is willing to provide technical solutions and support to the RMG industry of Bangladesh in increasing the capacity of renewable energy generation in the sector, says BGMEA on Thursday.
A delegation of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd met President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan at BGMEA's Gulshan office recently and expressed their interest.
The Huawei delegation included Li Zongsheng (Jason), Board Member;  Liang Weixing, Managing Director for Digital Power Business Group; Najia Samantha Islam, Manager, Public Affairs and Communications; and Md Nur Alam, Account Manager, Bangladesh Digital Power Business.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting.
They had discussions on possible scope of increasing renewable energy usage by using solar plants in the garment industry and how Huawei can provide its technical solutions to achieve the objective.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan mentioned the impressive progress of Bangladesh's RMG industry in terms of sustainability and continuous strides in pursuing excellence in the area.
He said Bangladesh is proud to have the highest number of green garment factories in the world with more factories are in the process of becoming green.
"However, instead of becoming complacent, we have continued our efforts in making our RMG industry green more and more with adaptation of environment-friendly and energy and resource efficient technologies," said the BGMEA chief.
A green factory helps to reduce the energy usage by 40 percent and water consumption by more than 30 percent while it also emits less carbon, thus ensuring environmental safety, he said.
The BGMEA President requested Huawei Technologies to bring innovative and cost-effective solar plants to garment factories at affordable prices.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protests triggered by rising food prices spread in Iran
Emirates airline announces $1.1b annual loss
City dwellers now can pay holding tax thru ‘tap’
37th IAF World Fashion Convention to be held in Dhaka in November
Bank Asia re-elects Romo Rouf Chowdhury as Vice Chairman
NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter
Bengal Commercial Bank clients can now add money to bKash
ICMAB accords reception to newly qualified CMAs


Latest News
11m deaths linked to unhealthy diets, 420,000 to unsafe foods annually
Momen leaves for UAE to join 3-day mourning
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
PK Halder to be brought back from India soon: ACC chairman
Redwan brought in Dhaka, admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital
SC to resume judicial activities from Monday
FBCCI for ensuring quality to venture into global market in electronic goods
51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in 3 districts
Palak discusses DEIED project with World Bank
Bangladesh observes state mourning in memory of UAE President
Most Read News
Fake army officer held
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Obituary
Man electrocuted at Nageshwari
8 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Ensure intake of healthy diet
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft