Palak witnesses innovation activities of Microsoft

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday witnessed the activities of Microsoft, a tech giant of the multinational American technology company at San Francisco, USA.

During the visit, he exchanged views with the Microsoft team, said a press release on Friday.

Palak was briefed on the innovations and initiatives being developed for the public-private sector, artificial intelligence (AI) services and related barriers.

Salman Kazi, Senior Director, AI Services, Microsoft, Imtiaz Farooq, Country Manager, Bangladesh, and executives from the Asia-Pacific region were also present. -BSS







