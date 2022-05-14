

Murad injured as ceiling fan falls on his forehead

The incident took place on Thursday night when he was talking with the party leaders and workers at his house's drawing room. He was injured as his forehead was cut. Immediately, the local upazila health complex was informed about the accident. Then a medical officer arrived from the

health complex and gave Murad the primary treatment.

Murad, a member of parliament, has been living a secluded life in his constituency since he was fired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for obscene comments and rape threats last year.

Debashish Rajbangshi, a resident medical officer of the Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, went to provide treatment for the MP.

"There's nothing to worry about, but we've kept him under observation."

He was given three stitches, the medical officer said that the MP is now out of danger and undergoing treatment at home.

A doctor by training, Murad, son of Jamalpur Awami League leader Matiur Rahman Talukder, was elected to parliament from Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari, Mesta and Titpalya) on an Awami League ticket in the 2008 general election. He was elected again in 2018 and Hasina made him the state minister for health and family planning. Five months later, he was transferred to the information ministry.

An audio clip of a telephone conversation between him and an actress began to circulate on Facebook in 2021. In the audio record, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.

As the social media backlash panned out, Murad was forced out of the Hasina administration in a disgraced departure that capped his political career. The police also launched an investigation into his remarks belittling Dhaka University, particularly the women activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, after a leader of the ruling party's student wing filed a general diary.

