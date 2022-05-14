BD on verge of collapse like Sri Lanka: Fakhrul

THAKURGAON, May 13: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday that the economic situation in Bangladesh is bound to be like that of Sri Lanka as the current economy is collapsing.

The country's per-capita foreign debt is already around $472 and inflation will rise so much that the economy will collapse, he said in Thakurgaon while exchanging views with journalists in a programme of providing financial assistance to those killed in election violence on January 5 in 2014.

Fakhrul said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

himself is a businessman. "He should have had a clear idea about the characteristics of Bangladeshi businesspeople. To trust traders means to create opportunities for them."

"Amid rising commodity prices, we can clearly see these are being increased with the covert help of the government. their syndicates ," said Fakhrul.

Two people were killed in the police firing in Thakurgaon in the one-party election held on January 5 in 2014, he said.

He further said, "These killings prove that the government wants to make the electoral system its own by using their full force. You know what happened in the 2014 elections, they elected 154 people unopposed. At the same time, voters did not go to the polls, they were elected by themselves."

"One thing we have always said seriously is that elections must be held with the people's vote," he said.

He once again urged the government to resign so next national election is held under a neutral government and a neutral election commission.

In response to a question Fakhrul thanked Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for accepting the truth about the involvement of Awami League people with money laundering.

"The involvement of AL people in money laundering has become clear in a statement made by Obaidul Quader and they want to eliminate all these people," said Fakhrul.

"We are constantly saying that these AL people are destroying and looting Bangladesh, they want to make the economy to collapse," he added. -UNB









