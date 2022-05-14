20 injured in Magura clash

MAGURA, May 13: At least 20 people have been injured in a clash between two groups over mango plucking in Joka village of Magura's Sreepur upazila, police said on Friday.

Of the injured, 17 have been admitted to Magura Sadar and Dariapur Hospital.

What started as a mere altercation between

Sezan,14, son of Shahid Molla, and Akher Sheikh, 35, over the teen plucking a mango from a tree on public land soon turned into a violent clash between two groups.

Injured Sezan and his uncle Hashem Molla told UNB that Akher and his associates vandalised their houses and attacked 10 of their family members with sharp weapons.

Of the injured, Shaheb Molla, 37, Chanchal Molla, 30, Mofiz Molla, 29, Arif Molla, 33, Shahid Molla, 25, Shohag, 45, Ariful Molla, 25, and Mala Begum have been admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital.

Akher Sheikh, on the other hand, alleged that the other group members attacked them and ten of his men sustained injuries in the clash.

Pritam Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Sreepur police station, said "We have not yet received any complaint in this regard. Will take action after a complaint is lodged." -UNB











