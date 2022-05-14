AL picks Rifat for CCC mayoral race

The ruling Awami League (AL) picked Cumilla city Awami League (AL) General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) elections on Friday.

He was nominated at a meeting of the Awami League's Local Government Nomination Board held at Ganabhabon, official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

AL sources said that total 14 people collected and submitted nomination forms to get Awami League nomination in Cumilla City elections. The Nomination Board finalized Rifat as the Awami League candidate.

According to a member of the Nomination Board, there were chairmen candidates of 3 upazila parishads, mayors of 6

municipalities and party candidates for chairman posts in 138 unions were also finalized at the meeting.

Party sources said that 16 nomination forms were distributed in 3 upazila parishads, 46 in 6 Municipalities for the post of mayor and 630 for the posts of chairmen in 138 union parishads.

On April 25, the newly-formed Election Commission declared the schedule of polls to the CCC, six municipalities and 135 union parishads ---- to be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The deadline for filing nominations is May 17. Officials will verify the documents on May 19 while aspirants will get until May 26 to pull out from the races.

Polls symbols will be allotted to candidates on May 27.

According to sources, BNP-backed incumbent Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, the two-time mayor of Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) will contest the polls as an independent candidate.





