BD-India eager to spice up cooperation in radiation expertise

Bangladesh and India have shown interest in working together on societal uses of radiation technology such as cancer treatment, nuclear medicine and food preservation.

The two sides acknowledged their pleasure with the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and discussed ways to improve bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

A joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on May 11-12.

The Indian delegation was led by Chairman Advisory Council of GCNEP and head of NCPW and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Additional Secretary of Science and Technology ministry Md. Ali Hossain, an Indian High Commission press release said in Dhaka on Friday.

The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered

by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building and training, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.















