Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 May, 2022, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD-India eager to spice up cooperation in radiation expertise

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 350
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh and India have shown interest in working together on societal uses of radiation technology such as cancer treatment, nuclear medicine and food preservation.
The two sides acknowledged their pleasure with the ongoing collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project and discussed ways to improve bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.
A joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on May 11-12.
The Indian delegation was led by Chairman Advisory Council of GCNEP and head of NCPW and the Bangladesh delegation was led by Additional Secretary of Science and Technology ministry Md. Ali Hossain, an Indian High Commission press release said in Dhaka on Friday.
The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered
by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
Both sides also stated their desire for collaboration in societal applications of radiation technologies in areas such as cancer care, nuclear medicine and food preservation.
The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building and training, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's ban on wheat export won't affect BD
Dhaka-Bhanga train from June 2023
Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection
Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas
Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse
Country's booster dose recipients over one crore
BNP Leader Moyeen Khan in ICU
River management, water resources to feature in Momen-Jaishankar meet


Latest News
PM stresses collective efforts, innovative action plans to achieve SDGs
Easy-bike driver found dead in Natore
Continuous rains force Kurigram farmers to early harvesting
56 held in anti-drug drives in city
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day Tuesday
Bangladesh condemns assassination of Al Jazeera journo Shireen
Ukraine prepares for new Russian Donbas push, says gains made in north
One dead, 4 injured in California church shooting
Future king Charles heads to Canada on queen's behalf
New Zealand to boost electric car sales
Most Read News
Somalia: Legislators gather to elect new president
10 killed in New York supermarket shooting, teenager held
Nurses Day 2022 celebrated at NIKDU
Yet to receive any formal info about arrest of PK Halder: Home Minister
Russia's neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82pc as oil prices surge
Publish the list of money launderers, BNP asks govt
Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet
Woman, two daughters held with hemp in Dinajpur
India's support during Liberation War written in blood: Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft