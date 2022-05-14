Video
Home Front Page

11 killed in road crashes across country

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

At least 11 people were killed and dozen were injured in separate road accidents in capital city Dhaka, Rajshahi, Bogura and Sirajganj.
In Dhaka, three people were killed in separate road accidents in the last 24 hours. The deceased were identified as Md Morshed Alam, 40, Md Munna, 28, and Anwarul Alam Ovi, 30.
Of the three, Morshed Alam, from village Kandarhat under Bancharampur Police Station in Brahmanbaria, got seriously injured as a speedy autorickshaw hit him in the Chawkbazar area. Locals rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the attending doctor declared him dead at around 8.30am.
Chawkbazar Police Station Sub-Inspector Rajib Kumar Sarker said they have arrested the driver of the autorickshaw and a filing a case in this regard is underway.
Wari Police Station
Sub-Inspector Taposh Mondal said Munna got seriously injured as he was trying to board on a bus of Thikana Paribahan last night on Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover and fell off the bus. The bus ran over him. As the pedestrians rushed him to DMCH, the attending doctors declared him dead there.
 Anwarul Alam Ovi, on the other hand, was struck by a speedy car in Shanir Akhra area last night as he was trying to cross the road to board on a bus. Locals rushed him to DMCH, where he was declared dead at 11pm.
Our Rajshahi Correspondent added that two youths were killed as their motorbike collided head-on with a truck in Basantapur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway under Godagari upazila here on Friday afternoon.
Police said the deceased were identified as Yzaz Ahmed, 20, son of Muhammad Ali, a resident of Luxmipur area in Rajshahi city, and Zahid Hossain, 22, a resident of Pirijpur village under Godagari upazila. Hearing the news, police rushed to the spot and seized the truck and motorbike.
Kamrul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Police Station, said the accident occurred around 3:30pm and the deceased were students.
He said the driver and helper managed to escape, leaving behind the truck on the road just after the accident. A case was recorded with Godagari Police Station.
Our Bogura Correspondent added that two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Jamnagar area on the Seemabari-Ranirhat regional road in Sherpur upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Fazr Ali Khwaja, 42, son of Nowsher Ali, resident of Bhabanipur village under Bhabanipur union of the upazila and Belal Hossain, 52, son of Sharafat Ali, resident of Sughat Madhyabhag village of Sughat union of the same upazila.
Police sources said Fazr Ali was going to Bhabanipur village from Chandaikona Bazar on his motorcycle, as he reached Jamnagar area on the Seemabari-Ranirhat regional road a passenger bus crashed into his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and fled the scene, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident. A case was filed in the connection, the OC added.
Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that two people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents at Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Madon, 15, son of Gopal, a resident of Nouda Fulkocha village in the upazila, and Naim Sarker, 20, son of Anwar Sarker, a resident of Mohishamora Dakshinpara village in the upazila.
Locals said a pickup van hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction in Shahangacha area Friday morning, leaving five auto-rickshaw passengers, including Madon, critically injured.  Madon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.
On the other hand, a battery-run van fell down from a bridge after its driver lost control over steering in Mohishamora area Friday morning, leaving the driver Naim dead on the spot and another one injured.  Sirajganj Sadar Police Station sub-inspector Rezaul Karim said police recovered the bodies.


