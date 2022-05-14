Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Front Page

UNICEF finds BD as C-19 vaccine success story

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

UNICEF has listed Bangladesh, Peru, Vietnam and the Philippines as "Covid-19 Vaccine Success Stories" in their recent report, noting that Bangladesh's vaccination rate has risen sharply.
When the first Covid-19 vaccines supplied by COVAX touched down in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, in June 2021, less than four per cent of all adults were fully vaccinated, said UNICEF.
Fast forward less than a year and that number has risen dramatically, said the UN agency, adding that by the beginning of April, 67 per cent of the population had received two doses.
Bangladesh has advanced eight notches to rank 5th out of 121 countries across the globe on Nikkei's Covid-19 Recovery Index.
Of the other South Asian countries in the list, Nepal ranked 6th, Pakistan 23rd, Sri Lanka 31st, and India were 70th.
With a score of 80 on the index, Bangladesh ranked only below Qatar, the UAE, Cambodia and Rwanda in the latest edition of the index published recently.
COVAX has played a crucial role in that achievement. More than half of all
the Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Bangladesh last year were through the programme, according to UNICEF.
Political priority at the highest level spearheaded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself; continuous diplomatic efforts to acquire sufficient amount of vaccines from bilateral as well as multilateral sources and an established capacity, in terms of infrastructure and human resources, to roll out large-scale nationwide immunization programmes are mainly three factors enabled Bangladesh to pull of this amazing feat, said Shah Ali Farhad, a former special assistant to the Prime Minister, while sharing his observation in a Facebook post.
Young volunteers in Bangladesh have played an important role in making sure those shots get to people's arms, UNICEF said.
"They've been reaching out to communities to amplify the message that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and available."
Mukta is one of those volunteers and has been driven by a desire to help other people during the pandemic and so she joined UNICEF as a volunteer.  
Mukta has been going door to door, often talking to elderly people, families living in slums, and those who don't have access to a mobile phone or the internet.
"I've seen so many vulnerable people," says Mukta. "I enjoy going to people's homes and raising awareness about vaccination. I love helping them."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murad injured as ceiling fan falls on his forehead
BD on verge of collapse like Sri Lanka: Fakhrul
20 injured in Magura clash
People to remain safe as long as BD is run by AL: Quader
Businessman shot dead in Khulna, wife injured
AL picks Rifat for CCC mayoral race
BD-India eager to spice up cooperation in radiation expertise
Lightning kills 4 in 3 districts


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft