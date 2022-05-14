Commodity prices going up by leaps and bounds



A man is purchasing onions at Santinagar Bazar in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

One kg of locally cultivated Ruhi fish that is usually sold at Tk 250-260 sold at Tk 280-290 per kg at Karwan Bazar on Friday.

The live Ruhi fish usually sold at Tk 300 a kg last week was sold at Tk 350 per kg on Friday. The foreign variety (Myanmar) which was Tk 220 per kg earlier is now being sold at Tk 250 per kg.

Apart from ruhi, prices katla, shrimp, singh, magur have increased in the markets.

Fishmongers at Karwan Bazar said the prices of fish have gone up somewhat due to the less supply of fishes after Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, consumers termed the prices as "skyrocketing."

Egg prices also jumped. A dozen of eggs were being sold at Tk 120 at Karwan Bazar on Friday which was sold at Tk 100 at the same market last week.

All types of lentil prices shot up. Fine lentil (locally known as 'Raktajaba') is being sold at Tk 130 per kg. It has increased by Tk 10 per kg than that of the last week. Moog is being sold at Tk 130 per kg, Mashkolai Tk 140 per kg, and Khesari Tk 80 per kg.

Price of onion has also increased by Tk 15 per kg. The local (deshi) variety is now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg while hybrid variety is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 a kg.

The price of local garlic has almost doubled to Tk80-90 per kg, while the imported garlic is being sold at Tk 140 per kg.

Kamal Hossain, a seller at Krishi Market said the price of onion has gone up by Tk 15 in a week.

"We buy at higher prices, so we also sell at higher prices," he said.

There was a sigh of relief when the government allowed importing onion from India. But, onion import from India was suddenly stopped. As the import permits (IPs) of onion importers have expired, the prices of onion have started to rise again.

Abul Kalam, who sells onion, garlic and ginger, at his shop at Krishi Market in Mohammadpur, said there is no crisis of onion in the country.

"Being panicked, consumers are buying more and more fearing that the prices would rise further. It has increased the demand and prices also," he said.

Abdul Hannan, who came to Krishi Market to buy eggs, said that the prices of different types of egg have gone up from the last week. The government has no control over the prices of essentials in the market. So, ordinary consumers have been paying the prices.

"If the prices of all the daily necessities go up in such a manner, how will we survive? We are not able to increase our income. So, we have been eating less now," he said.









Ordinary consumers are suffering due to price hike of essential daily things. Fish, egg, lentil, onion and garlic were sold at high prices on Friday in the markets of the capital city. Prices of vegetables remained stable but high.One kg of locally cultivated Ruhi fish that is usually sold at Tk 250-260 sold at Tk 280-290 per kg at Karwan Bazar on Friday.The live Ruhi fish usually sold at Tk 300 a kg last week was sold at Tk 350 per kg on Friday. The foreign variety (Myanmar) which was Tk 220 per kg earlier is now being sold at Tk 250 per kg.Apart from ruhi, prices katla, shrimp, singh, magur have increased in the markets.Fishmongers at Karwan Bazar said the prices of fish have gone up somewhat due to the less supply of fishes after Eid-ul-Fitr.However, consumers termed the prices as "skyrocketing."Egg prices also jumped. A dozen of eggs were being sold at Tk 120 at Karwan Bazar on Friday which was sold at Tk 100 at the same market last week.All types of lentil prices shot up. Fine lentil (locally known as 'Raktajaba') is being sold at Tk 130 per kg. It has increased by Tk 10 per kg than that of the last week. Moog is being sold at Tk 130 per kg, Mashkolai Tk 140 per kg, and Khesari Tk 80 per kg.Price of onion has also increased by Tk 15 per kg. The local (deshi) variety is now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg while hybrid variety is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 a kg.The price of local garlic has almost doubled to Tk80-90 per kg, while the imported garlic is being sold at Tk 140 per kg.Kamal Hossain, a seller at Krishi Market said the price of onion has gone up by Tk 15 in a week."We buy at higher prices, so we also sell at higher prices," he said.There was a sigh of relief when the government allowed importing onion from India. But, onion import from India was suddenly stopped. As the import permits (IPs) of onion importers have expired, the prices of onion have started to rise again.Abul Kalam, who sells onion, garlic and ginger, at his shop at Krishi Market in Mohammadpur, said there is no crisis of onion in the country."Being panicked, consumers are buying more and more fearing that the prices would rise further. It has increased the demand and prices also," he said.Abdul Hannan, who came to Krishi Market to buy eggs, said that the prices of different types of egg have gone up from the last week. The government has no control over the prices of essentials in the market. So, ordinary consumers have been paying the prices."If the prices of all the daily necessities go up in such a manner, how will we survive? We are not able to increase our income. So, we have been eating less now," he said.