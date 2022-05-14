Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Front Page

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

ABU DHABI, May 13: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said on Friday. He was also ruler of Abu Dhabi emirate.
"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday," the ministry said in a statement on state media without giving further details.
Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, would act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.
Khalifa, born in 1948, had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014 and his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MbZ, has been the de facto ruler of the US-allied UAE, an OPEC oil producer.
"The UAE has lost its righteous son and leader of the 'empowerment phase' and guardian of its blessed journey," MbZ said on Twitter, praising Khalifa's wisdom and generosity.
The UAE would observe a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast as of Friday and suspend work at all public and private sector entities for three days, the ministry said.
Condolences started pouring in from Arab leaders including Bahrain's king, Egypt's president and Iraq's prime minister.
Khalifa came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed.
Abu Dhabi, which holds most of the Gulf state's oil wealth, has held the presidency since the founding of the UAE federation by Khalifa's father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, in 1971.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Murad injured as ceiling fan falls on his forehead
BD on verge of collapse like Sri Lanka: Fakhrul
20 injured in Magura clash
People to remain safe as long as BD is run by AL: Quader
Businessman shot dead in Khulna, wife injured
AL picks Rifat for CCC mayoral race
BD-India eager to spice up cooperation in radiation expertise
Lightning kills 4 in 3 districts


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft