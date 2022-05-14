Video
Saturday, 14 May, 2022
Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Miscellaneous

No Covid death for 23rd day in a row

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


In the last 23 days the country recorded no Covid-19 deaths. The death tally remained at 29,127.
Some 18 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, bringing the number of cases to 1,952, 957.  
Besides, 327 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,888,930 and overall recovery rate at 97.23 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.45 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,004 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


