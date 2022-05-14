Video
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:07 PM
Miscellaneous

BD media condemn Al Jazeera journo Shireen’s killing

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) has strongly condemned the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot dead on May 11 during an Israeli raid on the West Bank.
In a statement Friday, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin demanded that those responsible for the killing of the journalist be held accountable.
They also called on the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into Shirin's death. In a separate statement Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh(OCAB) also condemned the killing.    -UNB


