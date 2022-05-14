

Sujan panoramic photography fest

"We will have at least 20 new galleries in the new building, which we are going to construct very soon," he made this comment as chief guest at a book launching and opening of the solo panoramic photography exhibition titled ''Stand Up Dhaka' by artist Bashir Ahmed Sujan, organised by Duniyadari Archive on Friday, 13 May at 5.00 PM at La Gallerie, Alliance Franaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi.

Talking about the exhibition, he noted that the artist has framed Dhaka city's diverse changes in different time lines, a witness of time and space, he said.

Nasir Ali Mamun, an eminent photographer, attended the event as special guest, demanded a Photography Department be open either in Shiplakala Academy or under Department of Fine Arts.

"It is unfortunate Bangladesh has been an independent country since last 50 years but we have not got a photography department in any Institute," he said.

Bashir Ahmed Sujan is a Bangladeshi photographer based in Dhaka. He is a member of Map Photo Agency and worked for various national and international organizations for more than two decades.

His previous publications are 'An Unknown Dusk' (2007), 'The Crochet Village' (2010) and 'Britto' a collaboration with Map photographers (2003).

Talking with The Daily Observer, he said that the manifestation of his photography is basically from a nostalgic memories and emotion based on Dhaka city which he framed since last 12-13 years.

"I have portrayed various movements of time and the life style of people is being circled in various parts of Dhaka city. I just try to capture all those daily events and struggles of these city dwellers from different background," he said.

Francois Grosjean, Director, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka and architect Nurur Rahman was present as guest of honour.

Referring to the exhibition Amirul Rajiv and Naim Ul Hasan who are the curators of the exhibition and the editor of the book, he said that 'Stand Up, Dhaka' is the first initiative of Duniadari and they will have such events more in future.

"This is the first exhibition of vertical panoramic photographs in Bangladesh. It takes a fresh approach in exhibition and book-making in terms of format and gallery design," he said.

The images have been presented in the gallery in a unique approach. The custom made and almost human scale photographs resemble the cityscapes of Dhaka, he added.

However, the photographer started working on the project back in 2006 and the photographs in the exhibition and the book contains images till 2015 with few images from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The exhibition will be open from Friday, 13 to Saturday, 21 May 2022.

Visiting hours are Monday through Saturday from 03 pm to 09 pm (closed on Sunday)

