BNP to uncover  movement outline soon: Gayeshwar

Main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday said that his party would soon unveil the outline of a united movement for the 'restoration' of democracy.

'BNP, the lead party of the largest alliance, will unite all through a statement centering on this idea and move forward', he said at a discussion in the city.

'I think that efforts are going on. We'll present it before the nation at any time,' he said.

The BNP leader also said that the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman would come up with a call for waging a united movement soon in absence of Khaleda Zia.

'He (Tarique) will present the outline of the future movement. We've almost completed the preparations in this regard,' Gayeshwar said.

"Bangladesh does not have the capacity to pay interest on the amount of loans that the government has borrowed from abroad," said Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the BNP's Standing Committee.

He made the remarks at a discussion programme held at the National Press Club on Friday. A section of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) organized the programme on "The Only Solution to an Acceptable Electoral Crisis".

Gayeshwar said, "The government only talks about per capita income but never talks about debt. Bangladesh does not have the capacity to repay interest on money borrowed from abroad. As a result, the government will collect unrestrained VAT and taxes from the people of the country to pay the rent."

Gayeshwar said, "Sri Lanka, a 100% educated and economically prosperous country, collapsed today. Because, family members of the ruling party are looting money of the people. The situation in Bangladesh is worse than Sri Lanka. In the next two years, the price of rice in Bangladesh will be Tk 300 per kg. "









