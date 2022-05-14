Ctg-Dohazari dual gauge rail line count on ministry approval

CHATTOGRAM May 13: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45 km long Dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari has been submitted to the Ministry of railway recently for approval. Upon approval by the Ministry, the DPP will be approved by the ECNEC finally.

The DPP with an estimated cost of Tk 7000 crore has been completed in the first week of the current month and it was submitted to the Ministry for approval.

After the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go to appoint a Contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the British period.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project.

Government has taken step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.

According to Bangladesh railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018.

Meanwhile, SMEC had completed the feasibility study on December last year.

The Dual gauge direct rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line.

With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.

Meanwhile, the direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to begin from next June in 2023.

The Railway authority is trying to introduce direct train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar at the same period.

The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.

Meanwhile, in order to speed up the project works of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar line, the installation of 35 km rail tack has been completed in Cox's Bazar area. The Project is expected to be completed by June 2023.

However, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line. The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Tk 232 crore.







