

Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’

The single drama 'Struggle' is based on the story of two young men who struggled in the battle of life. It is waiting to be aired on television.

Salman and Arfin are two well-known faces in the Bangladeshi media industry. Arfin has become known to audience. Besides modelling, he is doing acting now. He is a regular face on TikTok also.

After 6 long years of hard work, now he has become almost mature in his place. Arfin's partner Salman Muqtadir, a well-known profile in the media industry of Bangladesh, Salman became popular on YouTube, but over time, he has come a long way in modelling and acting. He shows his capacity in acting and modelling. Salman Muqtadir and Arfin Xunayed have worked together on a drama called "Struggle". The drama is directed by Shamim Ahsan.