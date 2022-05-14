Fake army officer held

RAJSHAHI, May 13: Police detained a person on charge of involvement in cheating people identifying himself as an army officer in Rajshahi city.

Police sources said the arrested person was identified as Rabiul Awal, 27, son of Tozammel Haque of Piarymari village under Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

On a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police conducted a sudden raid in TFC Restaurant at Alupatty crossing under Boalia Police Station and arrested him on Thursday evening.

Arefin Jewel, Deputy Commissioner of DB, said the arrested person had been involved in cheating people identifying himself as Colonel of Army for a long.

A case was filed with Boalia Police Station in this connection. -BSS







