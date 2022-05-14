Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home City News

Tantalise your taste buds with Rajshahi mangoes!

Plucking begins in district

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Tantalise your taste buds with Rajshahi mangoes!

Tantalise your taste buds with Rajshahi mangoes!

RAJSHAHI, May 13: Connoisseurs of mango can rejoice. The supple flesh of the pulpy fruit from Rajshahi are set to drive you mad soon, thanks to local growers who've started plucking their produce on Friday.
Like every year, the district administration fixed dates for mango plucking on the basis of their varieties, at a meeting on Thursday.
Muhammad Shariful Haque, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), said, The Guti variety can be plucked from Friday."
"From May 20, the plucking of the Gopalbhog variety will begin. From May 25, Ranipachanda and Laxman Bhog or Lakhna can be plucked," he said.
"Similarly, from May 28, the Himsagar or Khirsapat variety can be plucked. From June 6, the plucking of Langra is permitted. From June 15, Amrapali and Fajly varities can be plucked," the official said.
From July 10, Aswina and BARI varities can be plucked and from July 15, the plucking of Gouramati is permitted, he added
"The dates have been fixed after discussions with researchers, officers of the agriculture department and farmers to ensure immature mangoes don't flood the market. Action will be taken if immature mangoes are plucked before the fixed dates," he said.
Mojdar Hossain, deputy director of Rajshahi Agricultural Extension Department, said, "Hopefully the mango harvest target of this year will be met."
This year, mangoes have been harvested across 18,515 hectares of land in Rajshahi metropolitan area and nine upazilas. The production target has been fixed at 2,14,676 MT, with 11.59 MT from each hectare.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arfin, Salman Muqtadir tie bond in drama ‘Struggle’
Fake army officer held
Tantalise your taste buds with Rajshahi mangoes!
BGB detains seven with 40,600 Yaba tablets
RMU pioneers expanding medical education in northern region
Speakers for higher primary healthcare allocation in next budget
Nurses’ role in challenging time lauded
Webinar on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft