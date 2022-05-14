BGB detains seven with 40,600 Yaba tablets

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday arrested seven persons with 40,600 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, Myanmar currency and gold ornaments during two separate raids.

According to intelligence reports, on the night of May 13 the Teknaf Battalion arrested four alleged smugglers with 40,000 yaba tablets, Myanmar currency and gold ornaments from Ketantali area near Naf River.

The detainees are Md Shafi Ullah (55), father-deceased Abdul Jabbar, Md. Anwar Hossain (19), father-Md. Shafi Ullah, Tayyaba Begum (40), Husband-Md. Shafi Ullah, Lucky Akhter (19), Husband-Md. Anwar Hossain.

All of them hailed from village Baraitali under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

During another raid, the BGB Battalion intercepted a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf on the Dhaka-Teknaf highway at around 1 pm. The suspected CNG had a total of three passengers.

BGB seized 600 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and three mobile phones from the passengers. The arrestees are - Md. Parvez 18, father-Md. Shafiq Ahmed, Md. Jalal, 28, father-Md. Sultan Ahmed and Md. Redwan, 19, father-Md. Rahmat Ali. -BSS



