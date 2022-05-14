Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Sports

Man City to unveil Aguero statue

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

LONDON, MAY 13: Sergio Aguero admitted he was grateful to Manchester City as his former club prepared to unveil a statue celebrating their record scorer's most famous goal.
Aguero memorably netted the stoppage-time strike against QPR that sealed City's Premier League title triumph at the Etihad Stadium in 2012.
The Argentine forward's 93rd minute goal gave City their first English title since 1968, with the added bonus of pipping arch rivals Manchester United on the last day of the season.
Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Aguero's dramatic contribution to City's rise, which now includes five top-flight titles under the club's Abu Dhabi-based owners.
Aguero went on to score a record 260 goals for City before leaving to join Barcelona last year.
The 33-year-old retired in December due to a heart condition, but his legendary status at City will now be immortalised with a statue outside the ground.
The sculpture, which it is understood depicts Aguero's shirt-waving celebration after scoring against QPR, will be unveiled to coincide with Friday's anniversary.
"Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me," said Aguero, who is also due to attend a reunion party for City's 2011-12 squad.
"In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world.
"I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.
"I remember I was very young, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving."
City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said it was important to acknowledge the role Aguero's most celebrated goal played in the club's history.
"It's the moment that, I think, changed everything," said Khaldoon. "If you look at the 10 years since, that was the moment that introduced what lies ahead.
"He is absolutely deserving and, I think, a legend for this club."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man City to unveil Aguero statue
Ailing Nadal falls in Italian Open third round to Shapovalov
Man City go three points clear after four-goal De Bruyne masterclass
Liverpool's quadruple bid at stake in FA Cup final against Chelsea
Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top-four bid alive
Bangladesh hockey team face Thailand in 2nd semifinal today
Ctg Abahani escapes Swadhinata's grip
Bails not dislodging is a lot rarer


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft