Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:06 PM
Sports

Man City go three points clear after four-goal De Bruyne masterclass

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

LONDON, MAY 13: Kevin De Bruyne produced a four-goal masterclass as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Chelsea consolidated their top-four place and pushed Leeds deeper into relegation trouble on Wednesday.
City had seen second-placed Liverpool go level on points with them after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.
But De Bruyne's brilliant display ensured Pep Guardiola's side responded emphatically as a thrilling title race enters the final furlong.
After De Bruyne put City ahead in the seventh minute from Bernardo Silva's pass, the leaders were briefly rocked by Leander Dendoncker's equaliser four minutes later.
But De Bruyne extinguished Wolves' hopes of a shock win as he completed his hat-trick with two more lethal finishes in the 16th and 24th minutes.
He bagged his fourth goal from close range in the 60th minute and Raheem Sterling put the seal on the demolition with an 85th-minute tap-in.
The Belgium midfielder's heroics mean City need four points from their last two games to be guaranteed a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons.
Guardiola lavished praise on De Bruyne, saying: "Unstoppable, brilliant, awesome, outstanding, perfect!
"He has the ability to create the special things. He has to score goals and this season is the most prolific he has had since we are together."    -AFP


