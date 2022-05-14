Ctg Abahani escapes Swadhinata's grip



A moment of the match between Chittagong Abahani and Swadhinata Krira Sangha, photo: BFF

The first half passed goalless while the second half witnessed many exciting moments. Chittagong Abahani had to wait till the 74th minute to take the lead with a goal by Nigerian striker Candy Augustine Agbane.

Although the Swadhinata boys equalised the margin two minutes later with a goal by local defender Sabbir Hossain, the Chattogram boys took the second lead ten minutes later as their Nigerian friend Peter Thankgod Ebimobowei scored his first. The Nigerian midfield netted another one in the 88th minute to extend the lead. Even though local striker Bishal Das reduce the margin for Swadhinata SC by scoring in the 90th minute the team could not hold the opponent back from winning the match till the long whistle.

In the other match on the day, Uttar Baridhara and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra played a 1-1 tie.

No league matches before 20 Jun

With the two matches on Friday, the second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League is given a break for a month. The next matches of the league will be played on 20 June. In the meantime, the boys will be busy with many things.

The AFC Cup group stage matches are to be played and the national team has a month-long training camp before the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round matches. Besides, the FIFA Window to play international friendly matches are from 20 May to 14 June.

The camp with national team booters is beginning on 16 May, Monday and will continue till the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round matches to be played on 8, 11 and 14 June.

The AFC Cup group stage matches are scheduled to be played from 18 to 24 May in Kolkata and the participating club booters will be busy there as well.

After these all, the league will resume with four matches of the 16th round on 20 June.







