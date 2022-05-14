Video
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:05 PM
Home Sports

Bails not dislodging is a lot rarer

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
BIPIN DANI

Delhi Capitals' David Warner was lucky enough on Wednesday when he survived despite the stumps lighting up but the bails did not dislodge in the bowling of Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal.
Two years ago in the ICC World Cup also, he had a simiular luck reprive.
It has been a practice of using the Zing bails at all international and IPL matches.
With both wooden and Zing bails a snick of the outside of the stump sometimes results in the force not being sufficient to dislodge the bail to the ground.  
Here's what David Lighterwood, the Director of the company has to say on bails and whether is it a good idea to elminate the concept of having bails on stumps.  
"The way the Zings work, if a Zing bail lights, it means that BOTH spigots have lifted from the groove.  So at that point the wicket is 'put down' by the laws of cricket. But if the bail subsequently reseats (when the Zings will turn off) by the laws of cricket it is not out, as a rider to the relevant law also requires a bail to fall to the ground. So theoretically when the Zings are being used, a playing condition could stipulate this rider doesn't apply, so the wickets are 'put down' upon the flash", explains David Ligertwood, the Director of the company.
"Importantly this would still be 100% definitive.  Just like the current law has been through history, by requiring a bail to fall to the ground. If the wickets only had to be touched by the ball to be out a whole range of problems are triggered", he adds.
"One problem you would have if the ball only had to touch the stumps is that deciding if and when it took place would often not be definitive.  And in games without TV cameras you often couldn't adjudicate it.  So bails would have to remain in non-TV cricket.  And it would be a real negative if such a cornerstone of the game was different in amateur and grass roots cricket to that on TV".


