Bangladesh need to play well five days to beat any team, says Domingo

Citing recent performances of the team, the Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo emphasised on good cricket throughout five days of a Test.

"I definitely think that we have the ability to beat any side if we play really well for the full five days. Not for four days," Domingo told journalists on Friday.

"Against Pakistan we were 200 ahead and then we lost wickets. Against the West Indies, we probably should have won the Test when they chased down 395. We won the Test in New Zealand. We played really well in the first four days in the Durban Test," he recalled.

"The challenge is to sustain that in the second Test," the maestro identified.

Bangladesh won the first of the two-match Test series this year in and against New Zealand, which is their maiden victory in New Zealand. But they succumbed badly in the following Test. In last five Test series, Bangladesh showed poor performances in the 2nd or the last matches.

"When we have a bad session, it's a really bad session. If we lose one or two wickets, we shouldn't lose five. It is something we are trying to address all the time. We are trying to stay calm in the dressing room, so that the batsmen stop the rot," he explained.

Regarding batting strength Domingo want to take positive breath from South Africa tour. He said, "As Jamie Siddons said, there was some really good stuff in South Africa. The last two innings wasn't very good. But guys found conditions tough to bat every time. Last couple of overs of the day when light wasn't good. South Africa had a fantastic spin attack that bowled well in helpful conditions. I don't think it will have much bearing on this series. It was a month ago. It is done. We have moved on," he continued.

The South Africa origin mastermind however, is very satisfied with bowling attack and believes that his pupils will seize all 20 Sri Lanka wickets.

"I just told the bowlers this morning that we got 36 wickets in two Tests in South Africa. I don't think Bangladesh has got that many wickets in a series abroad. We are confident that we can take 20 wickets," he expressed his belief.

He at the same time signified the importance of Shakib Al Hasan in a Test match. In this regard he said, "We need to have five bowling options. We have been short in that particular department when Shakib doesn't play. We need someone who can bowl those 12-13 overs a day, which is so important."

















