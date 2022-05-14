

Seven-member archery team leave for France today

The Bangladesh Archery team which included one instructor, three recurve men, one recurve woman, one compound male and one compound woman archer with the cooperation of Bangladesh Archery Federation and by the financial assistance of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan will represent the country in the archery discipline of the games.

The official practice, instrument inspection and technical meeting of the archery discipline of the games will be held on Monday (May 16) 2022 and the game of the qualification round will be held Wednesday (May 18).

Bangladesh archery team:

Mishad Pradhan- archer, recurve male, Sagar Islam, archer, recurve male, Rakib Mia archer, recurve male , Famida Sultana Nisha archer recurve- woman, Asif Mahmud- archer, compound male

and Puspita Zaman- archer, compound female, Noor Alam-instructor. -BSS











