Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:05 PM
Home Sports

Shakib Tested C-19 negative, ready to play Ctg Test

Domingo not wants half-fit Shakib to play, Papon leaves on Shakib

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recovers from Covid-19 after 48 hours of being tested positive. He'll join the team and ready to play the first Test against Sri Lanka commencing on May 15.
After a meeting with players in team hotel, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed media about Shakib's recovery on Friday.
"Shakib informed last night that he's Covid-19 negative," Papon told. "But according to our protocol we tested him again today and reported negative".
The poster boy of country's cricket was the member of Bangladesh squad for Chattogram Test but was ruled out after being tested Covid-19 positive. The BCB Head informed that Shakib is going to join the team making no late. He said, "He'll be arriving here by a flight tonight and will get one day to practice. We all are happy hearing his recovery. Now we are expecting him to get in the team within soonest possible time".
Regarding Shakib's availability for the playing eleven, Papon like to think rationally.
"He may play and may not. It's tough to say right now," he said. "It is depending on him and his physical fitness. There's no way to think emotionally since it's not easy to start playing just after recovery from Covid".
The BCB Boss, also a legislator, however, left the matter on Shakib prior to getting fitness clearance from the trainer. In this regard he said, "Shakib is always welcomed to play. If the trainer gives clearance to play then he certainly will play".
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is professional and judicious on the issue. He is unwilling to get half fit Shakib in the playing eleven of a five-day game.
"Anybody would want a fully-fit Shakib in the best XI, but it is very difficult to play if he is 50-60 per cent fit," Domingo said journalists on Friday. "He's obviously a big player for us and balances the team. But we need to see how he is tomorrow. He didn't batted or bowled for the last two or three weeks. It is five days of cricket. It is hot. There are all sorts of things to consider".
Citing his Covid experience Domingo said, "I have had Covid badly, so the energy is not quite the same. You can't go into a Test match straightaway. It is not a T20 or ODI which is done in six or seven hours. It is going to happen for over five days. Of course, we want him to play, he is one of the best cricketers that's ever played. But we need to make sure that he gives himself the best chance to perform and fulfil his role. Bowl at least 15 overs a day, bat for three or four overs in the top six."


« PreviousNext »

