Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:04 PM
Home Foreign News

N Korea gets offers of aid to fight Covid as it lacks vaccines

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, May 13: North Korea is facing its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with no known vaccine programme, sparking new calls for the government to accept aid that could save lives, help protect its battered economy, and possibly lead to a diplomatic opening.
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday it intends to help the North, including by providing vaccines, and that specific measures would be discussed with Pyongyang.
North Korea is not known to have imported or administered any COVID-19 vaccines, and is one of only two countries that haven't begun a vaccination campaign. Until Thursday's reports by state news agency KCNA, it had never reported a confirmed case of the disease.
Its unexpected admission that infections were "exploding" across the nation led some observers to hope that Pyongyang might soon accept vaccines.
"Unveiling the outbreak through KCNA, which is a primary channel for external communications, indicates that North Korea could seek vaccine support," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. "Isolation and control are not enough to overcome the crisis without vaccines."
Others said that it remains unclear whether North Korea's stance is softening, and that there are many hurdles with geopolitical implications.
Some analysts argue that "vaccine diplomacy" with North Korea could ease tensions in other areas such as the country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.
"If inter-Korean cooperation does happen, it would help defuse military tension and reopen talks, and potentially lead to humanitarian exchanges such as a reunion of separated families," said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute's North Korea studies centre in South Korea.
But the politicization of aid may also be a major reason why North Korea has been hesitant to accept.
Pyongyang might be more likely to reach out to its allies in Beijing first, Cheong said, though Pyongyang turned down an earlier offer of 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech.
"If the situation gets more uncontrollable, it would be difficult to refuse Western support," he said.
Authorities in Pyongyang appeared suspicious that they would only get a limited amount of vaccine and then to be under pressure to accept more, an independent U.N. human rights investigator said in February.
South Korean officials have said that the North did not want Sinovac or British-Swedish Astrazeneca shots, preferring the U.S.-made Moderna and Pfizer instead, and that talks with the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX had stalled because the North refused to agree to indemnity clauses regarding side effects.     -REUTERS


