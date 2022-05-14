EU hikes military aid for Ukraine as Sweden edges to NATO membership



Sweden's Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist (5thL) and Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde (6thL) present a security policy analysis during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 13, 2022. - Swedish membership in NATO would reduce the risk of conflict in northern Europe, a security policy review by parties in Sweden's parliament said on May 13, 2022, with the government expected to decide on whether to apply in the next few days. photo : AFP

At a meeting of the world's most powerful democracies, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell promised Ukraine an extra 500 million euros ($520 million), bringing the bloc's total military aid to two billion euros.

"The recipe is clear -- more of the same," Borrell said.

Group of Seven foreign ministers are in the German sea resort of Wangels, where they are discussing the crisis with counterparts from Ukraine and Moldova.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian declared the G7 would provide support "over the long term... until Ukraine's victory."

President Vladimir Putin invaded Russia's neighbour on February 24, unleashing a worldwide shock that has been felt especially in northern and eastern Europe.

Finland's leaders on Thursday recommended their country ditch a decades-long posture of neutrality and join NATO as soon as possible.

In Sweden, a security policy review by parliamentary parties on Friday highlighted the advantage of becoming a member of the alliance.

"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a deterrent effect in northern Europe," it said.

"Within the framework of current cooperation, there is no guarantee that Sweden would be helped if it were the target of a serious threat or attack," it said.

The report stopped short of offering a concrete recommendation, although expectations are high Sweden will follow Finland when the government announces its decisions in coming days.

Many analysts see the war as turning into a grinding conflict after expectations of a lightning victory by Russia sputtered out.

After several weeks, Russia abandoned attempts to seize the capital Kyiv as the Ukrainian army defended it fiercely and the West began to pump in billions of dollars' worth of military support.

Since then, Russia has focused its efforts in the eastern region of Donbas, where it has been supporting ethnic Russian-separatists.

Ukraine's army said Friday Russian artillery reinforcements had been brought in to shell villages in the northeastern Chernigiv region, near the border with Russia.

Russian troops are trying to establish "full control" over the eastern town of Rubizhne, it said.

Artillery and aviation power are pounding the southern port city of Mariupol, where a number of Ukrainian troops are holding out at a huge steelworks despite a weeks-long siege, it said.

The Russians are now making "massive use" of supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to target civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said on Facebook.

"One of the reasons for the enemy's transition to this tactic is the refusal to use aviation, which suffers vast losses," he said.

A Russian soldier accused of killing a civilian appeared in a court in Kyiv on Friday ahead of the first war crimes trial since the start of the offensive.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, allegedly gunned down an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who had witnessed a carjacking by fleeing Russian troops.

He faces possible life imprisonment on charges of war crimes and premeditated murder.

The trial marks a significant moment in Ukraine, where accounts of murder, torture and rape by Russian forces are multiplying.

In eastern Ukraine, witnesses who spoke to AFP in the village of Stepanki, near the regional capital of Kharkiv, accused the Russians of shelling a home, killing several people.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey did not have a "positive opinion" on Finland and Sweden joining NATO, throwing up a potential obstacle for the nations' membership bid.

The leader of NATO-member Turkey spoke ahead of expected confirmations from the Nordic nations on Sunday that they will apply to join the Western military alliance.

Erdogan accused both countries of harbouring "terrorist organisations" in his unfavourable assessment of the membership bids.

"We do not have a positive opinion," Erdogan told journalists after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Scandinavian countries are like a guesthouse for terror organisations," he said.

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, in particular Sweden, which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harbouring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher wanted over the failed 2016 coup.

Erdogan cited a "mistake" made by Turkey's former rulers who greenlit Greece's NATO membership in 1952.

"We, as Turkey, do not want to make a second mistake on this issue," he said.

Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine has swung political and public opinion in Finland and Sweden in favour of membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Both countries have long cooperated with NATO, and are expected to be able to join the alliance quickly. -AFP

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said they would be welcomed "with open arms".

Turkey's "not positive" response is the first dissenting voice at the prospect of the two Nordic countries' NATO prospects.

Stockholm and Helsinki have cranked up their international contacts to seek support for their potential bids.

Once a country has decided to apply for NATO membership, the 30 members of the alliance must agree unanimously to extend a formal invitation, which is followed by membership negotiations.

The final approval could then take place at a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June. The 30 member states would then have to ratify the decision.

Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Kyiv and Moscow, has been keen to play a mediating role to end the conflict and has offered to host a leaders' summit.

Ankara has supplied Ukraine with combat drones, but has shied away from slapping sanctions on Russia alongside Western allies.

Turkey's position on Sweden and Finland's NATO membership risks making it look like the "Hungary of the EU", said Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay.

Pro-Russia Hungary often breaks from its EU colleagues on a broad range of issues, including rule of law and human rights.

Cagaptay said Ankara should have negotiated its terror-related concerns behind closed doors with the two countries.

"The fact that this is done publicly is going to hurt Ankara's image significantly," he said.

Erdogan's comments may also raise tensions with France, whose President Emmanuel Macron has said that NATO was undergoing "brain death" partly due to Turkey's behaviour.

Macron has made clear he supports Finland's bid.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Erdogan in April as part of consultations for its NATO bid.

"I thanked President Erdogan for his efforts for peace in Ukraine. Turkey supports Finland's objectives," he tweeted at the time.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will participate in an informal NATO meeting in Berlin at the weekend, according to the foreign ministry.

-AFP















