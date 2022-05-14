Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
latest Eight killed in Gopalganj road accident      
Home Foreign News

Sri Lanka opposition, protesters push anti-govt campaign despite new PM

Published : Saturday, 14 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

COLOMBO, May 13: Sri Lanka's main opposition party joined anti-government protesters on Friday in rejecting the appointment of a new prime minister and insisted the president resign to take responsibility for the country's disastrous economic crisis.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed five-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to his sixth term late on Thursday, but opposition comments signalled it was not likely to resolve the political and economic disarray in the strategic Indian Ocean island nation.
A week of violent clashes between protesters and government supporters across the country has left nine people dead and more than 300 wounded. The president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit as prime minister on Monday as violence spiralled and is in hiding in a military base.
The rest of the cabinet quit earlier.
"It is clear the (new) prime minister is remote controlled by the president," said Eran Wickramaratne, a parliamentarian and senior member of the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. "This country wants the Rajapaksas to go home. We are committed to that goal."
Protesters who have camped out at a site near the prime minister's office for over a month also rejected the appointment.
"We will stop this struggle when our people get justice," said Chamalage Shivakumar, one of the hundreds of people at the "Gota Go Home" protest site, named after the president.
"Whoever they appoint as prime minister, we will not stop this struggle until people get relief."
Wickremesinghe, 73, is the only lawmaker from his United National Party in parliament and will be reliant on rival political parties to form a coalition government. An alliance led by the Rajapaksas holds about 100 of parliament's 225 seats, while the opposition has 58 seats. The rest are independent.
On Friday, Wickremesinghe held talks with foreign envoys representing India, Japan, the United States and China, his office said.
"Discussed continued cooperation for economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka through democratic processes," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet.
New Delhi is battling China for influence in Sri Lanka, which lies on key shipping lanes between Asia and Europe and is home to major infrastructure projects financed by both countries.
The prime minister also held an emergency meeting with officials from the energy ministry regarding chronic fuel shortages that have blighted the island for months.
Protesters said the appointment of Wickremesinghe will do little to ease the anger against the president, who they say is ultimately responsible for the worst economic crisis to hit the nation since it became independent from Britain in 1948.
Buffeted hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the Rajapaksa brothers, Sri Lanka is critically low on foreign exchange.
Rampant inflation and fuel shortages brought thousands on to the streets in a month of protests that had remained predominantly peaceful until this week.
Sri Lanka's power regulator on Friday said power cuts had risen on average to five and a half hours per day this week, as no fuel was available for thermal power generation.
"A crude oil shipment has been at port for a week but the government has been unable to meet payment. However, we have increased hydro- and renewable energy to about 60% to cover the shortfall," Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said in a statement.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N Korea gets offers of aid to fight Covid as it lacks vaccines
EU hikes military aid for Ukraine as Sweden edges to NATO membership
Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU
Sri Lanka opposition, protesters push anti-govt campaign despite new PM
Police clash with mourners at Palestinian journalist's funeral
Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway


Latest News
Chases, counter chases between Dhaka College and Ideal College students
Rain likely in parts of country
Ruling party in Finland set to announce NATO decision
Tigers seek redemption in 1st Test against Sri Lanka
Minor siblings drown in Bandarban
Cattle trader killed in Pabna road mishap
India bans wheat export after decadal high in prices reported
Man's body recovered in Rajshahi
School teacher commits suicide in Netrakona
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
67 individuals, organisations get BB remittance award
Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka: Quader
Queen Elizabeth's rare public appearance amid health concerns
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Three govt officials sued for rape of domestic help
'I had the feeling that Bangabandhu was roaming in Kolkata': Goutam Ghose
First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre revealed
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft